Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.
-Excellent quality cannabis at an affordable price
-Natural, organic farming techniques
-Thoughtfully curated genetics
-Sun-grown, hand-trimmed flowers
-Airtight packaging after harvest for the freshest flower experience -Love and respect for the plant
Say “I do” to a sweet indica that’ll leave you blissed out and ready for bed. Fiancee is a tasty mix of vanilla and earth, and the high is even sweeter: Euphoric brain, relaxed body, and blissful couch-lock to keep you perfectly happy, ‘til sleep do you part.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Vanilla, Sweet, Earth
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Sedated, Happy
Lineage: Cross between Wedding Cake and Mendo Breath
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
