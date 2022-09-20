Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.



-Excellent quality cannabis at an affordable price

-Natural, organic farming techniques

-Thoughtfully curated genetics

-Sun-grown, hand-trimmed flowers

-Airtight packaging after harvest for the freshest flower experience -Love and respect for the plant



Say “I do” to a sweet indica that’ll leave you blissed out and ready for bed. Fiancee is a tasty mix of vanilla and earth, and the high is even sweeter: Euphoric brain, relaxed body, and blissful couch-lock to keep you perfectly happy, ‘til sleep do you part.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Vanilla, Sweet, Earth

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Sedated, Happy

Lineage: Cross between Wedding Cake and Mendo Breath

