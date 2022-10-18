About this product
With Almora Pre-Rolls, you’re getting the same values that have driven Almora from the start: Genetics, Cultivation, Commitment, and Love. We love and respect each of our plants, and even provide airtight packaging for a safe journey from farm to customer.
Say “I do” to a sweet indica that’ll leave you blissed out and ready for bed. Fiancee is a tasty mix of vanilla and earth, and the high is even sweeter: Euphoric brain, relaxed body, and blissful couch-lock to keep you perfectly happy, ‘til sleep do you part.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Vanilla, Sweet, Earth
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Sedated, Happy
Lineage: Cross between Wedding Cake and Mendo Breath
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
State License(s)
C11-0001429-LIC
C11-0000107-LIC