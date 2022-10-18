With Almora Pre-Rolls, you’re getting the same values that have driven Almora from the start: Genetics, Cultivation, Commitment, and Love. We love and respect each of our plants, and even provide airtight packaging for a safe journey from farm to customer.



Say “I do” to a sweet indica that’ll leave you blissed out and ready for bed. Fiancee is a tasty mix of vanilla and earth, and the high is even sweeter: Euphoric brain, relaxed body, and blissful couch-lock to keep you perfectly happy, ‘til sleep do you part.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Vanilla, Sweet, Earth

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Sedated, Happy

Lineage: Cross between Wedding Cake and Mendo Breath