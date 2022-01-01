Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.



The name fits: Fire OG is lit. This indica-heavy hybrid hits hard, and while it starts you off with a rush of creativity, any hyperactivity quickly fades away as you melt deeper and deeper into the couch. Make sure you have some snacks on hand, because this one might fire up your appetite.



Taste Profile: Woody, Earthy, Lemon

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Hungry

Lineage: Cross between OG Kush and SFV OG Kush

