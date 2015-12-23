With Almora Pre-Rolls, you’re getting the same values that have driven Almora from the start: Genetics, Cultivation, Commitment, and Love. We love and respect each of our plants, and even provide airtight packaging for a safe journey from farm to customer.



The name fits: Fire OG is lit. This indica-heavy hybrid hits hard, and while it starts you off with a rush of creativity, any hyperactivity quickly fades away as you melt deeper and deeper into the couch. Make sure you have some snacks on hand, because this one might fire up your appetite.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Woody, Earthy, Lemon

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Hungry

Lineage: Cross between OG Kush and SFV OG Kush

