A three-way cross of some intensely delicious and effective strains, Forbidden Zkittles is a one-way ticket to flavortown. Enjoy the powerful hybrid effects that will have you physically relaxed yet creatively uplifted while enjoying the complex flavor profile of mixed purple berries.



Taste Profile: Grape, Fruity, Sweet

Effect Profile: Uplifting, Creative, Relaxed

Lineage: Cross of Forbidden Fruit, Mendicino Royal, and Cali Black Rose