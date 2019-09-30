About this product
Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.
A three-way cross of some intensely delicious and effective strains, Forbidden Zkittles is a one-way ticket to flavortown. Enjoy the powerful hybrid effects that will have you physically relaxed yet creatively uplifted while enjoying the complex flavor profile of mixed purple berries.
Taste Profile: Grape, Fruity, Sweet
Effect Profile: Uplifting, Creative, Relaxed
Lineage: Cross of Forbidden Fruit, Mendicino Royal, and Cali Black Rose
A three-way cross of some intensely delicious and effective strains, Forbidden Zkittles is a one-way ticket to flavortown. Enjoy the powerful hybrid effects that will have you physically relaxed yet creatively uplifted while enjoying the complex flavor profile of mixed purple berries.
Taste Profile: Grape, Fruity, Sweet
Effect Profile: Uplifting, Creative, Relaxed
Lineage: Cross of Forbidden Fruit, Mendicino Royal, and Cali Black Rose
About this strain
A compilation of legendary California genetics, Forbidden Zkittlez crosses Forbidden Fruit, Mendo Royal, and California Black Rosé. The result is a strain with two distinct phenotypes: one, short and stacked with fruity flavors and bright purple buds; the other, tall with a gas profile followed by grape undertones.
Forbidden Zkittlez effects
Reported by real people like you
23 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
47% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
8% of people report feeling headache
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
13% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
13% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.