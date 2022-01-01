From the brand that brought you the Naturally Better sun-grown California flower, Fusion by Almora is a pre-roll multipack that delivers high quality 100% Live Resin concentrate infused into familiar Almora high-potency pre-rolls, packaged in a convenient pocket-size 5-pack.



It’s sweet. It’s fruity. It’s citrusy. And it’s awesome. We put Forbidden Zkittles together with Lemon Cake for a complex hybrid preroll experience: You’ll enjoy relaxed happiness (that’s the Forbidden Zkittles) with a blast of creative energy (thank the Lemon Cake for that one) all in one bright and sunny package. Light it up and enjoy the sunrise.



Taste Profile: Sweet, Citrus, Grape

Effect Profile: Happy, Relaxed, Energetic

Lineage: Forbidden Zkittles: Cross of Forbidden Fruit, Mendicino Royal, and Cali Black Rose / Lemon Cake: Lemon Skunk and an unknown Cheese strain