From the brand that brought you the Naturally Better sun-grown California flower, Fusion by Almora is a pre-roll multipack that delivers high quality 100% Live Resin concentrate infused into familiar Almora high-potency pre-rolls, packaged in a convenient pocket-size 5-pack.
It’s sweet. It’s fruity. It’s citrusy. And it’s awesome. We put Forbidden Zkittles together with Lemon Cake for a complex hybrid preroll experience: You’ll enjoy relaxed happiness (that’s the Forbidden Zkittles) with a blast of creative energy (thank the Lemon Cake for that one) all in one bright and sunny package. Light it up and enjoy the sunrise.
Taste Profile: Sweet, Citrus, Grape
Effect Profile: Happy, Relaxed, Energetic
Lineage: Forbidden Zkittles: Cross of Forbidden Fruit, Mendicino Royal, and Cali Black Rose / Lemon Cake: Lemon Skunk and an unknown Cheese strain
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
