About this product
From the brand that brought you the Naturally Better sun-grown California flower, Fusion by Almora is a pre-roll multipack that delivers high quality 100% Live Resin concentrate infused into familiar Almora high-potency pre-rolls, packaged in a convenient pocket-size 5-pack.
Sour, fruity, and sweet: It just makes sense to put it all together. We combined Forbidden Zkittles with Sour Berry to give you a blast of happy creativity, all wrapped up in a package that’s both sweet and sour. Forbidden Zkittles provides relaxation and happiness, and Sour Berry delivers happy giggles. The only thing missing from the equation is you.
Taste Profile: Sweet, Sour, Fruity
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Creative
Lineage: Forbidden Zkittles: Cross of Forbidden Fruit, Mendocino Royal, and Cali Black Rose / Sour Berry: Purple Berry Kush and Sour Diesel
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
