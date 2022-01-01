From the brand that brought you the Naturally Better sun-grown California flower, Fusion by Almora is a pre-roll multipack that delivers high quality 100% Live Resin concentrate infused into familiar Almora high-potency pre-rolls, packaged in a convenient pocket-size 5-pack.



Sour, fruity, and sweet: It just makes sense to put it all together. We combined Forbidden Zkittles with Sour Berry to give you a blast of happy creativity, all wrapped up in a package that’s both sweet and sour. Forbidden Zkittles provides relaxation and happiness, and Sour Berry delivers happy giggles. The only thing missing from the equation is you.



Taste Profile: Sweet, Sour, Fruity

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Creative

Lineage: Forbidden Zkittles: Cross of Forbidden Fruit, Mendocino Royal, and Cali Black Rose / Sour Berry: Purple Berry Kush and Sour Diesel

