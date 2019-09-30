With Almora Pre-Rolls, you’re getting the same values that have driven Almora from the start: Genetics, Cultivation, Commitment, and Love. We love and respect each of our plants, and even provide airtight packaging for a safe journey from farm to customer.



A three-way cross of some intensely delicious and effective strains, Forbidden Zkittles is a one-way ticket to flavortown. Enjoy the powerful hybrid effects that will have you physically relaxed yet creatively uplifted while enjoying the complex flavor profile of mixed purple berries.



Taste Profile: Grape, Fruity, Sweet

Effect Profile: Uplifting, Creative, Relaxed

Lineage: Cross of Forbidden Fruit, Mendicino Royal, and Cali Black Rose

