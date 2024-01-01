Frozen Lemons PreRoll 14 Pack - 7g (Hybrid)

by Almora
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
About this product

With Almora Pre-Rolls, you’re getting the same values that have driven Almora from the start: ` We love and respect each of our plants, and even provide airtight packaging for a safe journey from farm to customer.

Frozen Lemons, a sativa-dominant hybrid from Freezerburn and Lemon Fire F3, delivers bold sour lemon and diesel flavors with a citrusy, piney aroma. Its uplifting high energizes the mind and body, sparking creativity and sociability.

Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Lemon, Diesel, Pine
Effect Profile: Euphoric, Creative, Energetic
Lineage: Cross between Freezerburn and Lemon Fire F3

About this strain

Frozen Lemons is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Freezer Burn and Lemon Fire. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Frozen Lemons is a frosty and flavorful strain that has a creamy lemon drop taste and aroma. Frozen Lemons is 24% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain a moderate choice for beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Frozen Lemons effects include feeling creative, giggly, and talkative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Frozen Lemons when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, fatigue, and stress. Bred by Capulator, Frozen Lemons features flavors like lemon, citrus, and floral. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Frozen Lemons typically ranges from $30-$40 per gram. Frozen Lemons has a cerebral and uplifting high that can spark your imagination and make you feel more social. This strain is best enjoyed with friends to share the good vibes and the holiday spirit. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Frozen Lemons, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Almora
Born and raised on sun-drenched California farms, Almora respects cannabis in its purest form. Harnessing the power of the sun, we are dedicated to sustainable cultivation practices that deliver naturally better products from our farms to your fingertips. Whether you're seeking the purity of whole flower, the portability of vapes, the potency of concentrates, the refreshment of beverages, or the convenience of pre-rolls, Almora offers products that elevate your senses.

Nestled in the majestic Himalayas, the town of Almora has long been a haven for those embarking on a journey of self-discovery amidst sacred temples and lush valleys, where wild cannabis thrives.

At Almora, we blend time-honored traditions with innovative practices to craft cannabis that transcends expectations. By focusing on our commitment to best-in-class genetics, cultivation practices, and love for the plant, we bring you cannabis the way nature intended.

