Funky Charms PreRoll 14 Pack - 7g (Hybrid)

by Almora
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
With Almora Pre-Rolls, you’re getting the same values that have driven Almora from the start: ` We love and respect each of our plants, and even provide airtight packaging for a safe journey from farm to customer.

Funky Charms is a hybrid cannabis strain blending Grease Monkey and Rainbow Chip. It offers a balanced experience, relaxing the body while uplifting the mood. Users find it ideal for unwinding or promoting sleep without heavy sedation. Its aroma is earthy and sweet with hints of spice and citrus, while the flavor is a mix of fruity and herbal notes.

Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Citrus, Fruity, Herbal
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Uplifted, Happy
Lineage: Grease Monkey x Rainbow Chip

Funky Charms is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Grease Monkey and Rainbow Chip. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel relaxed, sleepy, and euphoric. Funky Charms has 18% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Funky Charms, before let us know! Leave a review.

Almora
Born and raised on sun-drenched California farms, Almora respects cannabis in its purest form. Harnessing the power of the sun, we are dedicated to sustainable cultivation practices that deliver naturally better products from our farms to your fingertips. Whether you're seeking the purity of whole flower, the portability of vapes, the potency of concentrates, the refreshment of beverages, or the convenience of pre-rolls, Almora offers products that elevate your senses.

Nestled in the majestic Himalayas, the town of Almora has long been a haven for those embarking on a journey of self-discovery amidst sacred temples and lush valleys, where wild cannabis thrives.

At Almora, we blend time-honored traditions with innovative practices to craft cannabis that transcends expectations. By focusing on our commitment to best-in-class genetics, cultivation practices, and love for the plant, we bring you cannabis the way nature intended.

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: C11-0000107-LIC
