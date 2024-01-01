Garlotti Live Resin Sugar - 1.2g Jar (Indica)

by Almora
HybridTHC 27%CBD —
Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.

Treat yourself to a complex strain with an equally complex high. Garlotti has an unmistakable aroma, like garlic stacked on a box of grapes, with a hint of earthiness to cap things off. Once this heavy Indica hits, you’ll feel a light body high coupled with mental and physical relaxation that’s not too lazy. Garlotti is a comfortable companion that won’t leave you in the couch, so don’t be afraid to enjoy it all day.

Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Garlic, Earthy, Berry
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Focused
Lineage: Cross between Chem D and Gelato, crossed with Grape Mac

Garlotti is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Chemdawg with Gelatti, for a zinger plant with frosty green and violet buds. The effects of Garlotti are believed to be arousing and happy. Reviewers on Leafly say Garlotti makes them feel sleepy, relaxed, and tingly. Garlotti is believed to be 27% THC. The dominant terpene in Garlotti is limonene, with a healthy side of caryophyllene; cannasseurs can expect earthy, sharp citrus, and herbal aroma with a sweet, peppery and sage flavor profile. Medical marijuana patients say they often buy this strain during episodes of eye pressure and anxiety. The original breeder of Garlotti is Cannarado.

Born and raised on sun-drenched California farms, Almora respects cannabis in its purest form. Harnessing the power of the sun, we are dedicated to sustainable cultivation practices that deliver naturally better products from our farms to your fingertips. Whether you're seeking the purity of whole flower, the portability of vapes, the potency of concentrates, the refreshment of beverages, or the convenience of pre-rolls, Almora offers products that elevate your senses.

Nestled in the majestic Himalayas, the town of Almora has long been a haven for those embarking on a journey of self-discovery amidst sacred temples and lush valleys, where wild cannabis thrives.

At Almora, we blend time-honored traditions with innovative practices to craft cannabis that transcends expectations. By focusing on our commitment to best-in-class genetics, cultivation practices, and love for the plant, we bring you cannabis the way nature intended.

