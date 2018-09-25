About this product
This well-balanced hybrid cross between Sunset Sherbert and Thin Mint GSC stays true to its Cookies genetics giving a powerful, full-body effect. With sweet citrus and fruity flavors, Gelato #33 offers an uplifting high that is perfect for any post-work activity or after a long day.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Sweet, Creamy, Earthy
Effect Profile: Uplifted, Happy, Relaxed
Lineage: Sunset Sherbert X Thin Mint GSC
Gelato 33 is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint GSC. Since its birth, a number of phenotypes have been released, all with their own unique attributes. One of them is Gelato #33, a balanced hybrid with compact buds, staying true to its Cookie genetics. Like other Gelato phenotypes, Gelato #33 is covered with fiery orange hairs while its buds can be dark green to purple. With sweet citrus and fruity flavors, Gelato #33 offers an uplifting and energetic high that is perfect for any post-work activity after a long day.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.