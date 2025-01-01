About this product
Gelato High Octane Live Resin Badder - 1.2g (Indica)
- Negatives:Dry mouthHeadache
- Feelings:EnergeticUpliftedEuphoric
- Helps with:DepressionAnxietyFatigue
- Terpenes:CaryophylleneLimoneneMyrcene
Gelato High Octane effects are mostly energizing.
Gelato High Octane potency is higher THC than average.
Gelato High Octane is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato and High Octane OG. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Gelato High Octane is a potent and flavorful strain that has a spicy, fruity flavor and an herbal, gassy aroma. This strain is known to alleviate insomnia, chronic pain, and anxiety, and can leave patients feeling blissful and sleepy. Gelato High Octane is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gelato High Octane effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gelato High Octane when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by Mohave Cannabis Co., Gelato High Octane features flavors like earthy, floral, and kush. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which is known for its anti-inflammatory and sedative properties. The average price of Gelato High Octane typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Gelato High Octane is a rare and exotic strain that delivers a potent and delicious experience. This strain is perfect for those who are looking for a strong, powerful high that will leave them feeling relaxed and happy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gelato High Octane, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.