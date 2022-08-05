Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.



We combined two potent hybrids to make a sweet-and-creamy, fast-acting and long-lasting combination that works whenever you need it to - whether it’s mornings, noons, or nights. Relax your body without locking yourself into the couch, and treat yourself to a head high that leaves you creative, social, and loosened up enough for wherever Gelato High Octane takes you next.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Sweet, Creamy, Fuel

Effect Profile: Happy, Relaxed, Social

Lineage: Gelato: Cross between Sunset Sherbert and Thin Mint GSC / High Octane: Cross between Sunset Sherbet and Octane

