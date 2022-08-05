About this product
We combined two potent hybrids to make a sweet-and-creamy, fast-acting and long-lasting combination that works whenever you need it to - whether it’s mornings, noons, or nights. Relax your body without locking yourself into the couch, and treat yourself to a head high that leaves you creative, social, and loosened up enough for wherever Gelato High Octane takes you next.
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Sweet, Creamy, Fuel
Effect Profile: Happy, Relaxed, Social
Lineage: Gelato: Cross between Sunset Sherbert and Thin Mint GSC / High Octane: Cross between Sunset Sherbet and Octane
About this brand
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.