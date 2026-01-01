About this product
"GG4 (FORMERLY GORILLA GLUE #4) IS A HEAVY-HITTING HYBRID KNOWN FOR ITS DENSE RESIN PRODUCTION AND POWERFUL, BALANCED EFFECTS. ON INHALE YOU’LL NOTICE A PUNGENT, EARTHY FUNK WITH RICH CHOCOLATE AND COFFEE UNDERTONES, BACKED BY A TOUCH OF SOUR CITRUS. THE HIGH USUALLY STARTS WITH A QUICK WAVE OF EUPHORIA AND MENTAL UPLIFT THAT SETTLES INTO DEEP PHYSICAL RELAXATION — STRONG ENOUGH TO MELT TENSION BUT NOT SO HEAVY THAT IT IMMEDIATELY KNOCKS YOU OUT, MAKING IT A FAVORITE FOR CHILL EVENINGS OR STRESS RELIEF.
PHENOTYPE: HYBRID
LINEAGE: CHEM’S SISTER × SOUR DUBB × CHOCOLATE DIESEL
FLAVOR PROFILE: EARTHY, DIESEL, CHOCOLATE
EFFECT PROFILE: EUPHORIC, RELAXING, UPLIFTING
THIS STATEMENT HAS NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. THIS PRODUCT IS NOT INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE."
PHENOTYPE: HYBRID
LINEAGE: CHEM’S SISTER × SOUR DUBB × CHOCOLATE DIESEL
FLAVOR PROFILE: EARTHY, DIESEL, CHOCOLATE
EFFECT PROFILE: EUPHORIC, RELAXING, UPLIFTING
THIS STATEMENT HAS NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. THIS PRODUCT IS NOT INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE."
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
"GG4 (FORMERLY GORILLA GLUE #4) IS A HEAVY-HITTING HYBRID KNOWN FOR ITS DENSE RESIN PRODUCTION AND POWERFUL, BALANCED EFFECTS. ON INHALE YOU’LL NOTICE A PUNGENT, EARTHY FUNK WITH RICH CHOCOLATE AND COFFEE UNDERTONES, BACKED BY A TOUCH OF SOUR CITRUS. THE HIGH USUALLY STARTS WITH A QUICK WAVE OF EUPHORIA AND MENTAL UPLIFT THAT SETTLES INTO DEEP PHYSICAL RELAXATION — STRONG ENOUGH TO MELT TENSION BUT NOT SO HEAVY THAT IT IMMEDIATELY KNOCKS YOU OUT, MAKING IT A FAVORITE FOR CHILL EVENINGS OR STRESS RELIEF.
PHENOTYPE: HYBRID
LINEAGE: CHEM’S SISTER × SOUR DUBB × CHOCOLATE DIESEL
FLAVOR PROFILE: EARTHY, DIESEL, CHOCOLATE
EFFECT PROFILE: EUPHORIC, RELAXING, UPLIFTING
THIS STATEMENT HAS NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. THIS PRODUCT IS NOT INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE."
PHENOTYPE: HYBRID
LINEAGE: CHEM’S SISTER × SOUR DUBB × CHOCOLATE DIESEL
FLAVOR PROFILE: EARTHY, DIESEL, CHOCOLATE
EFFECT PROFILE: EUPHORIC, RELAXING, UPLIFTING
THIS STATEMENT HAS NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. THIS PRODUCT IS NOT INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE."
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Almora
Born and raised on sun-drenched California farms, Almora respects cannabis in its purest form. Harnessing the power of the sun, we are dedicated to sustainable cultivation practices that deliver naturally better products from our farms to your fingertips. Whether you're seeking the purity of whole flower, the portability of vapes, the potency of concentrates, the refreshment of beverages, or the convenience of pre-rolls, Almora offers products that elevate your senses.
Nestled in the majestic Himalayas, the town of Almora has long been a haven for those embarking on a journey of self-discovery amidst sacred temples and lush valleys, where wild cannabis thrives.
At Almora, we blend time-honored traditions with innovative practices to craft cannabis that transcends expectations. By focusing on our commitment to best-in-class genetics, cultivation practices, and love for the plant, we bring you cannabis the way nature intended.
Nestled in the majestic Himalayas, the town of Almora has long been a haven for those embarking on a journey of self-discovery amidst sacred temples and lush valleys, where wild cannabis thrives.
At Almora, we blend time-honored traditions with innovative practices to craft cannabis that transcends expectations. By focusing on our commitment to best-in-class genetics, cultivation practices, and love for the plant, we bring you cannabis the way nature intended.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
- CA, US: C11-0000107-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item