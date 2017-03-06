Dive into the fresh, unrefined, and full-spectrum potency of Almora 100% Live Resin with the convenience and ease-of-use of an All-In-One vape. Intentionally curated to deliver those rich, full-bodied flavor profiles from fresh-frozen sun-grown whole flower (never shake or trim), grown locally in sun-drenched, California greenhouses. Our customized All-In-One is made specifically for our oils to provide an authentic, true-to-the-plant experience. Whether you're on-the-go or at home, we hope you find time to unwind, relax, and savor every moment, one puff at a time.



God’s Gift lifts you up and tucks you in for a heavenly night’s sleep. This delicious indica packs a full bouquet of berries and sweet earth, but you may not stay awake long enough to take it all in. God’s Gift sends you off to a dreamy, dazey, and tranquil happy place, and by the time you notice you’re glued to the couch, you’ll already be ready for sleep. Absolutely divine.



Strain Type: Sativa

Taste Profile: Earthy, Berries, Sweet

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Sedated

Lineage: Cross between Grandaddy Purple and OG Kush

