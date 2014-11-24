Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.



Tastes like grape, hits like a gorilla. Calling it “Grape Ape” just made sense. Grape Ape is a knockout indica that’s great for nights - or days, if you’re planning on sitting on the couch or napping from sunup to sundown. This strain packs happy relaxation and full-body sleepiness in a tasty, grape-jolly-rancher package. Enjoy, and sweet dreams.



Taste Profile: Grape, Sweet, Berry

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Sleepy, Happy

Lineage: Cross between Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani