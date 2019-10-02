About this product
Tastes like grape, hits like a gorilla. Calling it “Grape Ape” just made sense. Grape Ape is a knockout indica that’s great for nights - or days, if you’re planning on sitting on the couch or napping from sunup to sundown. This strain packs happy relaxation and full-body sleepiness in a tasty, grape-jolly-rancher package. Enjoy, and sweet dreams.
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Grape, Sweet, Berry
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Sleepy, Happy
Lineage: Cross between Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani
About this strain
Grape Ape, propagated by Apothecary Genetics and Barney’s Farm, is a mostly indica strain that crosses Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. Named for its distinct grape-like smell, this indica is known for providing carefree relaxation that can help soothe pain, stress, and anxiety. Its dense, compact buds are wreathed in deep purple leaves which darken as this indica reaches full maturation following its 7 to 8 week flowering time.
Grape Ape effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.