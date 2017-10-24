Grape Ape Live Resin AIO - 1g (Indica)

by Almora
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product

Dive into the fresh, unrefined, and full-spectrum potency of Almora 100% Live Resin with the convenience and ease-of-use of an All-In-One vape. Intentionally curated to deliver those rich, full-bodied flavor profiles from fresh-frozen sun-grown whole flower (never shake or trim), grown locally in sun-drenched, California greenhouses. Our customized All-In-One is made specifically for our oils to provide an authentic, true-to-the-plant experience. Whether you're on-the-go or at home, we hope you find time to unwind, relax, and savor every moment, one puff at a time.

Tastes like grape, hits like a gorilla. Calling it “Grape Ape” just made sense. Grape Ape is a knockout indica that’s great for nights - or days, if you’re planning on sitting on the couch or napping from sunup to sundown. This strain packs happy relaxation and full-body sleepiness in a tasty, grape-jolly-rancher package. Enjoy, and sweet dreams.

Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Grape, Sweet, Berry
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Sleepy, Happy
Lineage: Cross between Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani

About this strain

Grape Ape, propagated by Apothecary Genetics and Barney’s Farm, is a mostly indica strain that crosses Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. Named for its distinct grape-like smell, this indica is known for providing carefree relaxation that can help soothe pain, stress, and anxiety. Its dense, compact buds are wreathed in deep purple leaves which darken as this indica reaches full maturation following its 7 to 8 week flowering time.

About this brand

Almora
Born and raised on sun-drenched California farms, Almora respects cannabis in its purest form. Harnessing the power of the sun, we are dedicated to sustainable cultivation practices that deliver naturally better products from our farms to your fingertips. Whether you're seeking the purity of whole flower, the portability of vapes, the potency of concentrates, the refreshment of beverages, or the convenience of pre-rolls, Almora offers products that elevate your senses.

Nestled in the majestic Himalayas, the town of Almora has long been a haven for those embarking on a journey of self-discovery amidst sacred temples and lush valleys, where wild cannabis thrives.

At Almora, we blend time-honored traditions with innovative practices to craft cannabis that transcends expectations. By focusing on our commitment to best-in-class genetics, cultivation practices, and love for the plant, we bring you cannabis the way nature intended.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: C11-0000107-LIC
