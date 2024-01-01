Grape Cream Cake - 3.5g (Indica)

by Almora
IndicaTHC 23%CBD —
About this product

Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available. We currently offer eighths and ounces of flower in a variety of sought-after strains.

-Excellent quality cannabis at an affordable price

-Natural, organic farming techniques

-Thoughtfully curated genetics

-Sun-grown, hand-trimmed flowers

-Airtight packaging after harvest for the freshest flower experience

-Love and respect for the plant

Grape Cream Cake is an Indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Pie and Wedding Crasher strains. This strain has a delicious flavor and aroma that combine the fruity notes of grapes and cherries with a hint of nutty vanilla. Grape Cream Cake effects include sleepy relaxation with tastes of grape, cherry, and vanilla.

Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Grape, Vanilla, Nutty
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Sleepy, Happy
Lineage: Grape Pie x Wedding Crasher

About this strain

Grape Cream Cake is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Pie and Wedding Crasher strains. This strain has a delicious flavor and aroma that combine the fruity notes of grapes and cherries with a hint of nutty vanilla. Grape Cream Cake is 20-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Grape Cream Cake effects include relaxed, happy, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Grape Cream Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, insomnia, and stress. Bred by Bloom Seed Co, Grape Cream Cake features flavors like grape, cherry, and vanilla. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. Grape Cream Cake is a heavy-hitting indica-dominant hybrid that is known for its sweet and fruity flavors of grape and cherry, followed by rich notes of nutty vanilla. This strain has a dense and frosty appearance with purple hues and a coating of trichomes. Grape Cream Cake was a runner-up for Leafly's Strain of the Year in 2023. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grape Cream Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Almora
Almora
Born and raised on sun-drenched California farms, Almora respects cannabis in its purest form. Harnessing the power of the sun, we are dedicated to sustainable cultivation practices that deliver naturally better products from our farms to your fingertips. Whether you're seeking the purity of whole flower, the portability of vapes, the potency of concentrates, the refreshment of beverages, or the convenience of pre-rolls, Almora offers products that elevate your senses.

Nestled in the majestic Himalayas, the town of Almora has long been a haven for those embarking on a journey of self-discovery amidst sacred temples and lush valleys, where wild cannabis thrives.

At Almora, we blend time-honored traditions with innovative practices to craft cannabis that transcends expectations. By focusing on our commitment to best-in-class genetics, cultivation practices, and love for the plant, we bring you cannabis the way nature intended.

