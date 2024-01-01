With Almora Pre-Rolls, you’re getting the same values that have driven Almora from the start: ` We love and respect each of our plants, and even provide airtight packaging for a safe journey from farm to customer.
Grape Gas is a balanced Indica dominant hybrid, created by crossing OG Chem, Grand Daddy Purple, and The Truth. It offers a funky flavor profile, with hints of spicy grape candy, sour citrus, and heavy gassy diesel. The aroma is pungent, with a sour diesel overtone accented by sour citrus and spicy grape notes, intensifying with each hit.
Strain Type: Indica Taste Profile: Diesel, Citrus, Grape Effect Profile: Creative, Euphoric, Happy Lineage: OG Chem x Grand Daddy Purp x The Truth
Born and raised on sun-drenched California farms, Almora respects cannabis in its purest form. Harnessing the power of the sun, we are dedicated to sustainable cultivation practices that deliver naturally better products from our farms to your fingertips. Whether you're seeking the purity of whole flower, the portability of vapes, the potency of concentrates, the refreshment of beverages, or the convenience of pre-rolls, Almora offers products that elevate your senses.
Nestled in the majestic Himalayas, the town of Almora has long been a haven for those embarking on a journey of self-discovery amidst sacred temples and lush valleys, where wild cannabis thrives.
At Almora, we blend time-honored traditions with innovative practices to craft cannabis that transcends expectations. By focusing on our commitment to best-in-class genetics, cultivation practices, and love for the plant, we bring you cannabis the way nature intended.