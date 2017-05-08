About this product
About this strain
Grapefruit Diesel is a hybrid strain that gives most users a focused mental high. The genetics on this one aren’t hard to guess: its parents are Grapefruit and NYC Diesel. These plants show more of their indica side when growing, staying short and branchy and flowering within 8 weeks. Grapefruit Diesel’s flowers sometimes have hints of pink coloring and a potent smell of over ripe citrus fruit. The energetic buzz comes on fast but tends to smooth out over time.
Suggest an edit
