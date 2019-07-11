About this product
Guava Cake is a rare treat, and while her origins are mysterious, there’s no doubt about this hybrid’s effects: Euphoric giggles and creativity at the beginning, and a long tail end of relaxation and sedation. This tasty and tropical strain is great to share with others, or just enjoyed solo for a good late afternoon or evening in.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Sweet, Fruity, Tropical
Effect Profile: Giggly, Social, Sleepy
Lineage: Exact lineage unknown, rumored to be a cross including Wedding Cake, or a backcross of Gold Leaf.
Guava Cake is a hybrid marijuana strain believed to be made through a special cross of Wedding Cake. This strain is more calming than energizing. The effects of Guava Cake will make you feel tingly, aroused, and giggly. Leafly users report this strain may give you dry mouth, so try to enjoy Guava Cake with a glass of water. Some consumers look for this strain when experiencing mild symptoms associated with depression, stress, and fatigue. Guava Cake has a tropical flavor profile with sweet notes of pear and tree fruit. The THC content in Guava Cake varies from 28% to 30%, making this strain a good choice for experienced THC consumers. The original breeder of this strain is unknown. The dominant terpene in Guava Cake is believed to be caryophyllene.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.