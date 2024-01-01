About this product
Guava Tartz, aka Guava Tart is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Apple Tartz x Crockett's Dawg, and bred by Crockett Family Farms. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Guava Tart is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. The average price of Guava Tart typically ranges from $10-$15. We are still learning about Guava Tart’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Guava Tart, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
