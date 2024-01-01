Guava Tart PreRoll 14 Pack - 7g (Hybrid)

by Almora
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

With Almora Pre-Rolls, you’re getting the same values that have driven Almora from the start: ` We love and respect each of our plants, and even provide airtight packaging for a safe journey from farm to customer.

Guava Tartz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Apple Tartz x Crockett's Dawg. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica and features sweet fruit forward tastes.

Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Tropical Fruit, Sweet, Earthy
Effect Profile: Creative, Uplifting, Energetic
Lineage: Apple Tartz x Crockett’s Dawg

About this strain

Guava Tartz, aka Guava Tart is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Apple Tartz x Crockett's Dawg, and bred by Crockett Family Farms. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Guava Tart is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. The average price of Guava Tart typically ranges from $10-$15. We are still learning about Guava Tart’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Guava Tart, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Almora
Born and raised on sun-drenched California farms, Almora respects cannabis in its purest form. Harnessing the power of the sun, we are dedicated to sustainable cultivation practices that deliver naturally better products from our farms to your fingertips. Whether you're seeking the purity of whole flower, the portability of vapes, the potency of concentrates, the refreshment of beverages, or the convenience of pre-rolls, Almora offers products that elevate your senses.

Nestled in the majestic Himalayas, the town of Almora has long been a haven for those embarking on a journey of self-discovery amidst sacred temples and lush valleys, where wild cannabis thrives.

At Almora, we blend time-honored traditions with innovative practices to craft cannabis that transcends expectations. By focusing on our commitment to best-in-class genetics, cultivation practices, and love for the plant, we bring you cannabis the way nature intended.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: C11-0000107-LIC
