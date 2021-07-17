About this product
Almora Solventless Live Rosin Concentrate is a single-origin, single-harvest rosin, brought to you by California's most trusted sun-grown flower brand. High quality cannabis buds are flash-frozen and bathed in ice water to gently separate trichome heads, delivering incredible terpene profiles and powerful cannabinoids for the truest expression of the flower.
Sweet fruit? Check. Cool mint? Also check. Gush Mints packs a lot of flavor into a relaxing, balanced high. This is a hybrid that’s great for the end of your day, perfect for unwinding and chilling on the couch. While some users report a bit of sleepiness, others report a pleasant degree of awareness and lucidity. However you enjoy Gush Mints, just make sure you’re comfy.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Sweet, Fruity, Mint
Effect Profile: Happy, Relaxed, Balanced
Lineage: Cross between Gushers and Kush Mints
Sweet fruit? Check. Cool mint? Also check. Gush Mints packs a lot of flavor into a relaxing, balanced high. This is a hybrid that’s great for the end of your day, perfect for unwinding and chilling on the couch. While some users report a bit of sleepiness, others report a pleasant degree of awareness and lucidity. However you enjoy Gush Mints, just make sure you’re comfy.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Sweet, Fruity, Mint
Effect Profile: Happy, Relaxed, Balanced
Lineage: Cross between Gushers and Kush Mints
About this strain
Gush Mints effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Sleepy
66% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
33% of people report feeling tingly
Lack of appetite
33% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.