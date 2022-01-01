Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.



Sweet fruit? Check. Cool mint? Also check. Gush Mintz packs a lot of flavor into a relaxing, balanced high. This is a hybrid that’s great for the end of your day, perfect for unwinding and chilling on the couch. While some users report a bit of sleepiness, others report a pleasant degree of awareness and lucidity. However you enjoy Gush Mintz, just make sure you’re comfy.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Sweet, Fruity, Mint

Effect Profile: Happy, Relaxed, Balanced

Lineage: Cross between Gushers and Kush Mints

