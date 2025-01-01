"Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.
Hardcore OG is a potent indica-dominant born from Big Bud and DJ Short Blueberry. Its rich blueberry flavor pairs with a powerful high that starts with a euphoric cerebral rush, melting stress without jitters. Soon, a deep, sedating body buzz takes over, locking you to the couch and pulling you into introspective calm before drifting into restful sleep. Not for the faint of heart, this strain delivers a knockout experience.
PHENOTYPE: Indica LINEAGE: Big Bud x DJ Short Blueberry FLAVOR PROFILE: Sweet, Berry, Earthy EFFECT PROFILE: Relaxed, Euphoric, Sleepy
This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."
Born and raised on sun-drenched California farms, Almora respects cannabis in its purest form. Harnessing the power of the sun, we are dedicated to sustainable cultivation practices that deliver naturally better products from our farms to your fingertips. Whether you're seeking the purity of whole flower, the portability of vapes, the potency of concentrates, the refreshment of beverages, or the convenience of pre-rolls, Almora offers products that elevate your senses.
Nestled in the majestic Himalayas, the town of Almora has long been a haven for those embarking on a journey of self-discovery amidst sacred temples and lush valleys, where wild cannabis thrives.
At Almora, we blend time-honored traditions with innovative practices to craft cannabis that transcends expectations. By focusing on our commitment to best-in-class genetics, cultivation practices, and love for the plant, we bring you cannabis the way nature intended.