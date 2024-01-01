Hash Burger PreRoll 14 Pack - 7g (Hybrid)

by Almora
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

With Almora Pre-Rolls, you’re getting the same values that have driven Almora from the start: ` We love and respect each of our plants, and even provide airtight packaging for a safe journey from farm to customer.

Hash Burger is a slightly indica-dominant hybrid from Han Solo Hash Plant and Double Burger. It delivers a spicy lemony hash flavor with hints of pine and flowers. The high kicks in fast, starting with a cerebral buzz before relaxing the body, making it a balanced choice for indica fans.

Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Citrus, Spicy, Pine
Effect Profile: Creative, Relaxed, Euphoric
Lineage: Cross between Han Solo Hash Plant and Double Burger

About this strain

Hash Burger is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel sleepy, relaxed, and euphoric. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Hash Burger, before let us know! Leave a review.

About this brand

Almora
Born and raised on sun-drenched California farms, Almora respects cannabis in its purest form. Harnessing the power of the sun, we are dedicated to sustainable cultivation practices that deliver naturally better products from our farms to your fingertips. Whether you're seeking the purity of whole flower, the portability of vapes, the potency of concentrates, the refreshment of beverages, or the convenience of pre-rolls, Almora offers products that elevate your senses.

Nestled in the majestic Himalayas, the town of Almora has long been a haven for those embarking on a journey of self-discovery amidst sacred temples and lush valleys, where wild cannabis thrives.

At Almora, we blend time-honored traditions with innovative practices to craft cannabis that transcends expectations. By focusing on our commitment to best-in-class genetics, cultivation practices, and love for the plant, we bring you cannabis the way nature intended.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: C11-0000107-LIC
