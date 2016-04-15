About this product
Haze Berry is a flavorful blend of Super Silver Haze and Blueberry, mixing sweet berry and earthy flavors for an energizing sativa that keeps you creative. A potent sativa, this strain also eases your mind and provides just enough relaxation to keep you loosened up while you’re knocking out chores or whatever else needs doing today.
Strain Type: Sativa
Taste Profile: Sweet, Berry, Earthy
Effect Profile: Energized, Relaxed, Creative
Lineage: Cross between Super Silver Haze and Blueberry
About this strain
A cross between Super Silver Haze and DJ Short’s famous Blueberry, Haze Berry is an 80% sativa hybrid that has become quite popular for its combination of sweet berry, indica-like flavors and sativa highs. As you might expect from a plant with two extremely potent parents, Haze Berry routinely tests at well over 20% THC, and some cultivars have a significant amount of CBD as well. In addition, it provides higher than average yields and a relatively short flowering time of 9-10 weeks, making this a very attractive strain for sativa enthusiasts. Haze Berry gives the consumer a euphoric, creativity-inducing high that gradually gives way to a profound sensation of relaxation and well-being.
Haze Berry effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.