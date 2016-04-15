With Almora Pre-Rolls, you’re getting the same values that have driven Almora from the start: Genetics, Cultivation, Commitment, and Love. We love and respect each of our plants, and even provide airtight packaging for a safe journey from farm to customer.



Haze Berry is a flavorful blend of Super Silver Haze and Blueberry, mixing sweet berry and earthy flavors for an energizing sativa that keeps you creative. A potent sativa, this strain also eases your mind and provides just enough relaxation to keep you loosened up while you’re knocking out chores or whatever else needs doing today.



Strain Type: Sativa

Taste Profile: Sweet, Berry, Earthy

Effect Profile: Energized, Relaxed, Creative

Lineage: Cross between Super Silver Haze and Blueberry

