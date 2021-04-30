Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.



It’s hard to sus out where Heavy OG came from, but it’s certainly easy to enjoy. This balanced hybrid is perfect for those relaxed afternoons, evenings, and weekends - you’ll get a cerebral lift before a relaxing body high puts you in the perfect mood for chill activities in a cloud of earth-and-flower smoke. New users take heed: Too much Heavy and you’ll be sleeping heavy, too.



Taste Profile: Earthy, Flowery, Pepper

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Hungry

Lineage: Exact lineage unknown

