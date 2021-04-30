About this product
Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.
It’s hard to sus out where Heavy OG came from, but it’s certainly easy to enjoy. This balanced hybrid is perfect for those relaxed afternoons, evenings, and weekends - you’ll get a cerebral lift before a relaxing body high puts you in the perfect mood for chill activities in a cloud of earth-and-flower smoke. New users take heed: Too much Heavy and you’ll be sleeping heavy, too.
Taste Profile: Earthy, Flowery, Pepper
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Hungry
Lineage: Exact lineage unknown
About this strain
Heavy OG effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
Hungry
100% of people report feeling hungry
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
50% of people report feeling giggly
No product reviews
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
