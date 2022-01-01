Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.



Hit the gas and enjoy this balanced hybrid whenever you feel like getting a little creative and social. High Octane (Also known as Hi-Octane) is a deliciously fruity and gassy companion that’s versatile enough to keep you chilling on the couch or hanging out with your friends. This strain has a reputation for hitting hard and quickly creeping up on you, so buckle up and get ready for a great ride.



Taste Profile: Fruity, Earthy, Gassy

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Social, Creative

Lineage: Cross between Sunset Sherbet and Octane

