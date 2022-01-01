About this product
With Almora Pre-Rolls, you’re getting the same values that have driven Almora from the start: Genetics, Cultivation, Commitment, and Love. We love and respect each of our plants, and even provide airtight packaging for a safe journey from farm to customer.
Hit the gas and enjoy this balanced hybrid whenever you feel like getting a little creative and social. High Octane (Also known as Hi-Octane) is a deliciously fruity and gassy companion that’s versatile enough to keep you chilling on the couch or hanging out with your friends. This strain has a reputation for hitting hard and quickly creeping up on you, so buckle up and get ready for a great ride.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Fruity, Earthy, Gassy
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Social, Creative
Lineage: Cross between Sunset Sherbet and Octane
Hit the gas and enjoy this balanced hybrid whenever you feel like getting a little creative and social. High Octane (Also known as Hi-Octane) is a deliciously fruity and gassy companion that’s versatile enough to keep you chilling on the couch or hanging out with your friends. This strain has a reputation for hitting hard and quickly creeping up on you, so buckle up and get ready for a great ride.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Fruity, Earthy, Gassy
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Social, Creative
Lineage: Cross between Sunset Sherbet and Octane
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.