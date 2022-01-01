With Almora Pre-Rolls, you’re getting the same values that have driven Almora from the start: Genetics, Cultivation, Commitment, and Love. We love and respect each of our plants, and even provide airtight packaging for a safe journey from farm to customer.



Hit the gas and enjoy this balanced hybrid whenever you feel like getting a little creative and social. High Octane (Also known as Hi-Octane) is a deliciously fruity and gassy companion that’s versatile enough to keep you chilling on the couch or hanging out with your friends. This strain has a reputation for hitting hard and quickly creeping up on you, so buckle up and get ready for a great ride.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Fruity, Earthy, Gassy

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Social, Creative

Lineage: Cross between Sunset Sherbet and Octane

