About this product
From the brand that brought you the Naturally Better sun-grown California flower, Fusion by Almora is a pre-roll multipack that delivers high quality 100% Live Resin concentrate infused into familiar Almora high-potency pre-rolls, packaged in a convenient pocket-size 5-pack.
We combined two relaxing, creativity-inducing strains in one relaxing package. High Octane is a quick-acting strain that starts with body tingles and ends with full-body relaxation. It smells and tastes gassy and floral, which makes it a potent combination when paired with the skunky diesel aroma and creative sedation of Super Skunk. Don’t forget your dream journal.
Taste Profile: Earthy, Skunk, Diesel
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Creative, Social
Lineage: High Octane: Cross between Sunset Sherbet and Octane / Super Skunk: Cross between Skunk #1 and Afghani
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
