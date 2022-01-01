From the brand that brought you the Naturally Better sun-grown California flower, Fusion by Almora is a pre-roll multipack that delivers high quality 100% Live Resin concentrate infused into familiar Almora high-potency pre-rolls, packaged in a convenient pocket-size 5-pack.



We combined two relaxing, creativity-inducing strains in one relaxing package. High Octane is a quick-acting strain that starts with body tingles and ends with full-body relaxation. It smells and tastes gassy and floral, which makes it a potent combination when paired with the skunky diesel aroma and creative sedation of Super Skunk. Don’t forget your dream journal.



Taste Profile: Earthy, Skunk, Diesel

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Creative, Social

Lineage: High Octane: Cross between Sunset Sherbet and Octane / Super Skunk: Cross between Skunk #1 and Afghani

