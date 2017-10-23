Hindu Kush Live Rosin 1g (Indica)

by Almora
Indica
THC 19%
CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Almora Solventless Live Rosin Concentrate is brought to you by California's most trusted sun-grown flower brand. High quality cannabis buds are flash-frozen and bathed in ice water to gently separate trichome heads, delivering incredible terpene profiles and powerful cannabinoids for the truest expression of the flower.

Incredibly relaxing and world famous for its powerful effects, Hindu Kush is an indica to remember. Each flower provides an earthy, sweet ticket to a long day spent on the couch, relaxing and enjoying whatever creative thoughts pop into your head.

Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Sweet, Earthy, Woody
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Sleepy, Creative
Lineage: One of the original cannabis strains, Hindu Kush has been cultivated for centuries.

About this strain

Hindu Kush, also known as "Hindi Kush," is a pure indica marijuana strain named after the mountain range stretching 500 miles between Pakistan and Afghanistan where it originated. The harsh climate of its homeland has conditioned this strain to express a thick, protective coat of crystal trichomes cherished by hash makers worldwide. With a subtle sweet and earthy sandalwood aroma, Hindu Kush induces a deep sense of calm that helps bring relief to those suffering pain, nausea, and stress disorders.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Almora
Almora
Shop products
Born and raised on sun-drenched California farms, Almora respects cannabis in its purest form. Harnessing the power of the sun, we are dedicated to sustainable cultivation practices that deliver naturally better products from our farms to your fingertips. Whether you're seeking the purity of whole flower, the portability of vapes, the potency of concentrates, the refreshment of beverages, or the convenience of pre-rolls, Almora offers products that elevate your senses.

Nestled in the majestic Himalayas, the town of Almora has long been a haven for those embarking on a journey of self-discovery amidst sacred temples and lush valleys, where wild cannabis thrives.

At Almora, we blend time-honored traditions with innovative practices to craft cannabis that transcends expectations. By focusing on our commitment to best-in-class genetics, cultivation practices, and love for the plant, we bring you cannabis the way nature intended.

