Incredibly relaxing and world famous for its powerful effects, Hindu Kush is an indica to remember. Each flower provides an earthy, sweet ticket to a long day spent on the couch, relaxing and enjoying whatever creative thoughts pop into your head.

Taste Profile: Sweet, Earthy, Woody



Effect Profile: Relaxed, Sleepy, Creative

Lineage: One of the original cannabis strains, Hindu Kush has been cultivated for centuries.