Incredibly relaxing and world famous for its powerful effects, Hindu Kush is an indica to remember. Each flower provides an earthy, sweet ticket to a long day spent on the couch, relaxing and enjoying whatever creative thoughts pop into your head.
Taste Profile: Sweet, Earthy, Woody
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Sleepy, Creative
Lineage: One of the original cannabis strains, Hindu Kush has been cultivated for centuries.
Hindu Kush, also known as "Hindi Kush," is a pure indica marijuana strain named after the mountain range stretching 500 miles between Pakistan and Afghanistan where it originated. The harsh climate of its homeland has conditioned this strain to express a thick, protective coat of crystal trichomes cherished by hash makers worldwide. With a subtle sweet and earthy sandalwood aroma, Hindu Kush induces a deep sense of calm that helps bring relief to those suffering pain, nausea, and stress disorders.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.