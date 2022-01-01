From the brand that brought you the Naturally Better sun-grown California flower, Fusion by Almora is a pre-roll multipack that delivers high quality 100% Live Resin concentrate infused into familiar Almora high-potency pre-rolls, packaged in a convenient pocket-size 5-pack.



Treat yourself to a match made in heaven - or at least the Hindu Kush. Chem 91 packs a diesel, lemon taste and a happy, relaxed high. Hindu Kush, on the other hand, delivers couchlock and creativity in a sweet, woody package. Put them together and you get a perfect companion for relaxing and daydreaming.



Taste Profile: Earthy, Diesel, Wood

Effect Profile: Happy, Relaxed, Creative

Lineage: One of the original cannabis strains, Hindu Kush has been cultivated for centuries. The exact lineage of Chem 91 remains unknown.

