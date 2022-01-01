About this product
From the brand that brought you the Naturally Better sun-grown California flower, Fusion by Almora is a pre-roll multipack that delivers high quality 100% Live Resin concentrate infused into familiar Almora high-potency pre-rolls, packaged in a convenient pocket-size 5-pack.
Treat yourself to a match made in heaven - or at least the Hindu Kush. Chem 91 packs a diesel, lemon taste and a happy, relaxed high. Hindu Kush, on the other hand, delivers couchlock and creativity in a sweet, woody package. Put them together and you get a perfect companion for relaxing and daydreaming.
Taste Profile: Earthy, Diesel, Wood
Effect Profile: Happy, Relaxed, Creative
Lineage: One of the original cannabis strains, Hindu Kush has been cultivated for centuries. The exact lineage of Chem 91 remains unknown.
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
