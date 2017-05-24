Honey Banana Live Resin Badder - 1.2g Jar (Hybrid)

by Almora
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Product Description
Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.

Honey Bananas is a balanced hybrid, a cross of Strawberry Banana and Honey Boo Boo. It's known for its delicious flavor and gentle effects. With a sweet taste of tree fruit, bananas, and honey, this strain also offers a sugary candy aftertaste. Honey Bananas provides a well-balanced high, starting with euphoria and leaving you slightly energized, making it ideal for later in the day.

Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Tart Key Lime, Sweet graham-cracker
Effect Profile: Euphoric, Happy, Relaxing
Lineage: Cross of Strawberry Banana and Honey Boo Boo Perfect For: Creative ventures and relaxing afternoons

About this strain

Honey Bananas from Elemental Seeds is a heavy-handed hybrid strain bred from Strawberry Banana and Honey Boo Boo. This cannabis strain earns its name with a resinous coat as sticky as honey and an unmistakable banana aroma. She tends to provide weighty full-body effects coupled with an invigorating buzz of cerebral euphoria.

About this brand

Almora
Born and raised on sun-drenched California farms, Almora respects cannabis in its purest form. Harnessing the power of the sun, we are dedicated to sustainable cultivation practices that deliver naturally better products from our farms to your fingertips. Whether you're seeking the purity of whole flower, the portability of vapes, the potency of concentrates, the refreshment of beverages, or the convenience of pre-rolls, Almora offers products that elevate your senses.

Nestled in the majestic Himalayas, the town of Almora has long been a haven for those embarking on a journey of self-discovery amidst sacred temples and lush valleys, where wild cannabis thrives.

At Almora, we blend time-honored traditions with innovative practices to craft cannabis that transcends expectations. By focusing on our commitment to best-in-class genetics, cultivation practices, and love for the plant, we bring you cannabis the way nature intended.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: C11-0000107-LIC
