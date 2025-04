Committed to curating only the best nature has to offer, Almora’s Hash Infused Prerolls are designed for those craving more. This 5-pack of 1/2G prerolls is made using only sun-grown whole flower from our California farms and infused with solventless first-wash ice water hash to maintain quality and purity. This results in a truly authentic cannabis experience that is true to the plant. Enjoy Almora’s grower’s joint and experience the plant’s natural high-quality potency and flavors.



This strain is a dessert: Sweet, tasty, and best before bed. Ice Cream Cake is a solid indica that gives you a nice happy lift before settling you back down with a relaxed body and an even more relaxed mind. Inexperienced smokers might underestimate its potency, so don’t let the dessert flavor fool you: Too much cake and you’ll be in the couch - or the bed, if you can make it that far.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Vanilla, Creamy, Nutty

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Sleepy

Lineage: Cross of Wedding Cake and Gelato 33

