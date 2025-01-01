"JACK HERER, ALSO KNOWN AS ""THE JACK,"" IS A SATIVA-DOMINANT HYBRID RESULTING FROM A CROSS BETWEEN HAZE, NORTHERN LIGHTS #5, AND SHIVA SKUNK. RENOWNED WORLDWIDE, THIS STRAIN DELIVERS AN ENERGIZING AND UPLIFTING HIGH THAT KICKS IN QUICKLY AFTER EXHALE. IT FILLS YOUR MIND WITH CLEAR-HEADED EUPHORIA, BOOSTING CREATIVITY, FOCUS, AND MOTIVATION. IDEAL FOR SOCIALIZING, JACK HERER INSPIRES EASY CONVERSATION AND DEEP THOUGHTS, MAKING IT PERFECT FOR DAYS WHEN YOU NEED AN EXTRA PUSH TO GET MOVING.
PHENOTYPE: SATIVA LINEAGE: HAZE X NORTHERN LIGHTS #5 X SHIVA SKUNK FLAVOR PROFILE: CITRUS, SOUR, PINE EFFECT PROFILE: CREATIVE, ENERGETIC, EUPHORIC
THIS STATEMENT HAS NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. THIS PRODUCT IS NOT INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE."
Born and raised on sun-drenched California farms, Almora respects cannabis in its purest form. Harnessing the power of the sun, we are dedicated to sustainable cultivation practices that deliver naturally better products from our farms to your fingertips. Whether you're seeking the purity of whole flower, the portability of vapes, the potency of concentrates, the refreshment of beverages, or the convenience of pre-rolls, Almora offers products that elevate your senses.
Nestled in the majestic Himalayas, the town of Almora has long been a haven for those embarking on a journey of self-discovery amidst sacred temples and lush valleys, where wild cannabis thrives.
At Almora, we blend time-honored traditions with innovative practices to craft cannabis that transcends expectations. By focusing on our commitment to best-in-class genetics, cultivation practices, and love for the plant, we bring you cannabis the way nature intended.