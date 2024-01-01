Jet Fuel Gelato #4 PreRoll 14 Pack - 7g (Indica)

by Almora
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
About this product

With Almora Pre-Rolls, you’re getting the same values that have driven Almora from the start: ` We love and respect each of our plants, and even provide airtight packaging for a safe journey from farm to customer.

Jet Fuel Gelato (AKA as Jetlato) is a cross between Gelato 45, High Octane and Jet Fuel. Effects create an uplifting and arousing high with added focus. Featuring flavors of violet, diesel, and flowers makes it a deliciously complex pairing with Melon Tangie, balancing pungent diesel notes with a tropical flavor.

Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Violet, Diesel, Herbal
Effect Profile: Euphoric, Happy, Relaxed
Lineage: Gelato 45 x (High Octane x Jet Fuel)

About this strain

Jet Fuel Gelato is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between  High Octane and Jet Fuel. Jet Fuel Gelato is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Jet Fuel Gelato effects include arousal, focus, and feeling uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Jet Fuel Gelato when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, stress, and anxiety. Bred by Compound Genetics, Jet Fuel Gelato features flavors like violet, flowers and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Jet Fuel Gelato typically ranges from $35-$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Jet Fuel Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Almora
Born and raised on sun-drenched California farms, Almora respects cannabis in its purest form. Harnessing the power of the sun, we are dedicated to sustainable cultivation practices that deliver naturally better products from our farms to your fingertips. Whether you're seeking the purity of whole flower, the portability of vapes, the potency of concentrates, the refreshment of beverages, or the convenience of pre-rolls, Almora offers products that elevate your senses.

Nestled in the majestic Himalayas, the town of Almora has long been a haven for those embarking on a journey of self-discovery amidst sacred temples and lush valleys, where wild cannabis thrives.

At Almora, we blend time-honored traditions with innovative practices to craft cannabis that transcends expectations. By focusing on our commitment to best-in-class genetics, cultivation practices, and love for the plant, we bring you cannabis the way nature intended.

