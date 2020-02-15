Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.



Take a run through the jungle, and have some cake for dessert. Jungle Cake is a balanced hybrid, both relaxing and uplifting all at the same time. This is a great strain for all-day use, with a slow build up to a heavy, steamrolling high that relaxes you without knocking you completely out. The aroma and flavor is both fruity and nutty - and speaking of, you might want to pack some snacks with this one.



Taste Profile: Sweet, Berry, Nutty

Effect Profile: Happy, Relaxed, Giggly

Lineage: Cross between White Fire #43 and Wedding Cake

