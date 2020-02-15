About this product
Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.
Take a run through the jungle, and have some cake for dessert. Jungle Cake is a balanced hybrid, both relaxing and uplifting all at the same time. This is a great strain for all-day use, with a slow build up to a heavy, steamrolling high that relaxes you without knocking you completely out. The aroma and flavor is both fruity and nutty - and speaking of, you might want to pack some snacks with this one.
Taste Profile: Sweet, Berry, Nutty
Effect Profile: Happy, Relaxed, Giggly
Lineage: Cross between White Fire #43 and Wedding Cake
Take a run through the jungle, and have some cake for dessert. Jungle Cake is a balanced hybrid, both relaxing and uplifting all at the same time. This is a great strain for all-day use, with a slow build up to a heavy, steamrolling high that relaxes you without knocking you completely out. The aroma and flavor is both fruity and nutty - and speaking of, you might want to pack some snacks with this one.
Taste Profile: Sweet, Berry, Nutty
Effect Profile: Happy, Relaxed, Giggly
Lineage: Cross between White Fire #43 and Wedding Cake
About this strain
Jungle Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
57 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
73% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
43% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.