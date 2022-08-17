Almora Solventless Live Rosin Concentrate is a single-origin, single-harvest rosin, brought to you by California's most trusted sun-grown flower brand. High quality cannabis buds are flash-frozen and bathed in ice water to gently separate trichome heads, delivering incredible terpene profiles and powerful cannabinoids for the truest expression of the flower.



With a potent aroma and even more potent high, this indica commands respect from veterans and novices alike. King Louis XIII, also known as King Louie, is a heavy hitting strain that’s packed with mango, earthy flavor. Subjects of King Louie are happy to report a light pressure behind their eyes before the relaxing body high sends them off to bed. Hail to the King, baby.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Mango, Pine, Earthy

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Sleepy, Happy

Lineage: Cross between OG Kush and LA Confidential