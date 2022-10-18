About this product
Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.
With a potent aroma and even more potent high, this indica commands respect from veterans and novices alike. King Louis XIII, also known as King Louis, is a heavy hitting strain that’s packed with mango, earthy flavor. Subjects of King Louis are happy to report a light pressure behind their eyes before the relaxing body high sends them off to bed. Hail to the King, baby.
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Mango, Pine, Earthy
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Sleepy, Happy
Lineage: Cross between OG Kush and LA Confidential
With a potent aroma and even more potent high, this indica commands respect from veterans and novices alike. King Louis XIII, also known as King Louis, is a heavy hitting strain that’s packed with mango, earthy flavor. Subjects of King Louis are happy to report a light pressure behind their eyes before the relaxing body high sends them off to bed. Hail to the King, baby.
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Mango, Pine, Earthy
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Sleepy, Happy
Lineage: Cross between OG Kush and LA Confidential
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
State License(s)
C11-0001429-LIC
C11-0000107-LIC