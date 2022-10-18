Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.



With a potent aroma and even more potent high, this indica commands respect from veterans and novices alike. King Louis XIII, also known as King Louis, is a heavy hitting strain that’s packed with mango, earthy flavor. Subjects of King Louis are happy to report a light pressure behind their eyes before the relaxing body high sends them off to bed. Hail to the King, baby.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Mango, Pine, Earthy

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Sleepy, Happy

Lineage: Cross between OG Kush and LA Confidential

