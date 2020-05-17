About this product
Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.
A wonderful choice for Indica lovers who love the sweet taste of minty cookies and want to stay in motion Kush Mint hits right away with a present body-high that is joined by an energetic, uplifting effect that slowly builds and keeps you going.
Taste Profile: Mint, Cookies, Sweet
Effect Profile: Creative, Talkative, Relaxed
Lineage: Cross of Bubba Kush and Animal Mints
About this strain
Kush Mints is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Animal Mints with Bubba Kush. The result is a high THC strain with a unique minty taste. Kush Mints provides effects that are uplifting and happy. This strain has a complex flavor profile that tastes like mint and cookies. Growers say Kush Mints grows best when indoors and done hydroponically. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help stimulate appetite.
Kush Mints effects
Reported by real people like you
117 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
79% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
63% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
9% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
27% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
