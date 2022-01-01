Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.



A wonderful choice for Indica lovers who love the sweet taste of minty cookies and want to stay in motion Kush Mint hits right away with a present body-high that is joined by an energetic, uplifting effect that slowly builds and keeps you going.



Taste Profile: Mint, Cookies, Sweet

Effect Profile: Creative, Talkative, Relaxed

Lineage: Cross of Bubba Kush and Animal Mints

