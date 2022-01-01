About this product
Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.
A wonderful choice for Indica lovers who love the sweet taste of minty cookies and want to stay in motion Kush Mint hits right away with a present body-high that is joined by an energetic, uplifting effect that slowly builds and keeps you going.
Taste Profile: Mint, Cookies, Sweet
Effect Profile: Creative, Talkative, Relaxed
Lineage: Cross of Bubba Kush and Animal Mints
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
