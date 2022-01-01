With Almora Pre-Rolls, you’re getting the same values that have driven Almora from the start: Genetics, Cultivation, Commitment, and Love. We love and respect each of our plants, and even provide airtight packaging for a safe journey from farm to customer.



We took a sweet treat and made it even sweeter: Kush Mints and Gelato Frosting are both delicious strains, and it made as much sense as mint ice cream to roll them up together. The effects of these tasty hybrids are perfect for an any time dessert. Enjoy this minty sweet combo and you’ll feel relaxed creativity, great for doodling or just plain daydreaming.



Taste Profile: Mint, Sweet, Earthy

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Creative, Happy

Lineage: Kush Mints: Animal Mints and Bubba Kush / Gelato Frosting: Gelato 41 and an unknown strain, rumored to be Vanilla Frosting

