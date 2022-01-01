About this product
With Almora Pre-Rolls, you’re getting the same values that have driven Almora from the start: Genetics, Cultivation, Commitment, and Love. We love and respect each of our plants, and even provide airtight packaging for a safe journey from farm to customer.
We took a sweet treat and made it even sweeter: Kush Mints and Gelato Frosting are both delicious strains, and it made as much sense as mint ice cream to roll them up together. The effects of these tasty hybrids are perfect for an any time dessert. Enjoy this minty sweet combo and you’ll feel relaxed creativity, great for doodling or just plain daydreaming.
Taste Profile: Mint, Sweet, Earthy
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Creative, Happy
Lineage: Kush Mints: Animal Mints and Bubba Kush / Gelato Frosting: Gelato 41 and an unknown strain, rumored to be Vanilla Frosting
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
